Wheelchair basketball team's trailer, equipment stolen

Donations are continuing to come in for a basketball team whose trailer, containing thousands of dollars of equipment that was stolen from school property.

The Gwinnett HEAT is the public school system's adapted sports team for students with physical disabilities. The students participate in handball, football and basketball and compete in statewide tournaments.

According to the team's Facebook page and a GoFundMe page set up for their benefit, the county-owned trailer was wrapped with the team's logo "to promote the team and inspire the kids."

"Whoever stole the trailer had to break several padlocks on school property. Unfortunately, the trailer wasn't insured by the county," the page says.

As of Thursday morning, the campaign had raised about $7,400 after 14 days of fundraising. They have a $10,000 goal.

After they meet their initial goal, the team says they'll use any additional money to buy new wheelchairs and updated equipment.

Click here to donate to the team.

