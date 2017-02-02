Authorities deploy spike strips to end chase; crash leaves officer hospitalized

Authorities in Troup County said three people are in custody after they had to use a spike strip to end a chase on Thursday.

Police said Troup County Chief Deputy Jon Whitney was injured when the suspect driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into Whitney's cruiser.

The chase began when Hogansville Police pursued the suspects going south on I-85. They eventually arrested three people.

Whitney was hospitalized at West Georgia Medical Center where he's expected to be okay.

Police haven't identified the suspects or why they initiated the pursuit Thursday morning. We'll update you as we know more.

