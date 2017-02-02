Some Georgia college students cashing in as 'sugar babies'

Alicia doesn't have her college degree yet, but she's on her way to making serious cash.

She calls herself a “sugar baby” and it has nothing to do with candy.

“It's kind of like a transaction, which is probably why people think of it like prostitution, but it's not like you're trading sex for money,” said Alicia, who asked not to be identified.

CBS46 agreed to use only first names.

These transactions start online where women like Alicia connect with wealthy sugar daddies who pay their tuition, give them monthly allowances and even pay for breast implants in exchange for their companionship.

That companionship sometimes even includes sex.

“My friend who's on the site, she got $17,000 from a guy in one payment one weekend,” Alicia said.

According to SeekingArrangement.com, Georgia women are signing up faster than many others with Georgia State University and the University of Georgia in the top 20.

CBS46 Investigates contacted the schools, but they had no comment.

So who are these young women connecting with?

The women tell us the men are typically between 30 and 60-years-old and high rollers, earning $250,000 or more.

“I think as people are finding success on the website, they're kind of telling their friends about their little secret to paying tuition and as they find success then their friends join,” said SeekingArrrangement.com spokesperson Brook Urick.

Sugar babies like Sheila said it's more than just sex and rent money. They're seeking sugar daddies to mentor them for success.

“Ultimately my goal is to be a hotel owner, I [want to] have three hotels, Tokyo, Vegas and New York. So that's my goal. Can they get me there? I'm hoping for it,” she said.

Being a sugar baby doesn't come without emotional risks, said Dr. Kanika Bell, a psychology professor at Clark Atlanta University.

“They can have a sense of ownership, especially if you are paying a large sum of money to someone. You can start thinking that you own their time and that they own even the time they spend away from you, so these are things I do think that young people need to think about,” said Dr. Bell.

Sheila, who's been sugaring for two years, said she cuts off relationships that aren't strictly business.

“They generally stick around for like 5, 6 months and then after that it starts getting weird,” she said.

Last month, she averaged about $6,000 from her two sugar daddies and one helped her start a network marketing business.

“I wanna be on a yacht somewhere. I wanna be shopping in Milan, that's next on my to-do list,” she said.

