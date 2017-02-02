Atlanta mayor pledges to root out 'bad actors' in city government

In his final State of the City address as mayor of Atlanta on Thursday, Kasim Reed made no mention of the federal bribery scandal looming over city hall.

Afterward, he told reporters he is committed to helping investigators get to the bottom of what happened.

"We're going to bring everybody who's been involved in this criminal inquiry to justice," Reed said, "and we're not going to do anything that gives any indication but that we are grateful to have these bad actors rooted out."

Last week, businessman E.R. Mitchell entered a guilty plea in federal court, admitting that he handed out $1 million in bribes over a five-year period to "an individual" who helped him secure city contracts.

Federal prosecutors have not revealed the identity of that person.

During Reed's speech in a packed ballroom at the Marriott Marquis, the two-term mayor talked about the city's accomplishments during his tenure.

"We see 10,000 new jobs added in 2016 alone and a crime rate reduced by 27 points since we took office, and at 40-year lows," Reed said. "Together, we have balanced our budgets for seven consecutive years, without once turning to a property increase."

Reed also spoke about his plans for his last year in office. He announced that the United Way of Greater Atlanta will match the city of Atlanta's contribution of $25 million in an effort to "make homelessness brief and rare" in the city.

The mayor also indirectly addressed President Donald Trump's controversial travel ban to seven countries.

"We must continue to be a welcoming city for immigrants and refugees of all faiths -- Muslim, Christian, Jewish, Hindu, Buddhist, everyone," Reed said. "I believe that it is wrong to cherry-pick which refugees are allowed to find safe harbor in the United States.

Afterward, Reed was asked whether he thinks the bribery scandal will tarnish the image of his administration.

"I think it will harm us some," Reed answered, "but I think the public has been fair to me as mayor and they'll be fair long term and the bottom line is they will know that we cooperated, rooted out wrong, encouraged prosecution to the fullest extent of the law and then we will turn the page and move on."

