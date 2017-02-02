Georgia beer bill one step closer to passage after making it through senate

A bill that will allow Georgia breweries to sell their wares at their breweries passed the full senate today, almost unanimously.

The 49-2 vote in favor of Senate Bill 85 (SB85) will allow the bill to move on to a house vote before it heads to the Governor's Desk.

Currently, beer wholesalers must distribute breweries' products to retailers. Breweries can sell tours that included a beer sample but small brewers have complained that the restrictions limit their ability to grow.

This bill would allow brewers to sell up to 3,000 barrels per year directly to customers at the brewery with no tour requirement. Within that annual cap, brewers also can sell to-go cases.

Customers would be limited to one case per person on a given day.

