Lowe's to make nearly 1,000 seasonal hires in Atlanta area

Lowe's said they'll hire more than 45,000 associates across the country, with about 1,000 jobs expected in the Atlanta area to prepare for their busy spring season.

The positions include cashiers, stockers and assemblers as well as loaders to help with online orders. Across the entire state, they said they'll more than 1,500 seasonal workers.

“Our goal is to meet customers wherever they are – whether in stores, online or at home – with the support, inspiration and solutions they need to tackle their home projects,” said Jennifer Weber, chief human resources officer. “Seasonal employees play an important role in helping customers during this peak period, and we’re excited to welcome them to the Lowe’s team.”

Those interested in applying are encouraged to visit Lowe's jobs website, here, for more information on open positions.

