Search continues for missing boater after Lake Allatoona crash

Rescue crews are continuing their search for a missing boater on Lake Allatoona.

Family members of Ronnie Bentley are holding out hope that he made it to shore and is lost in the woods. They presume that he was on the lake to fish when the crash occurred.

Georgia DNR officials are less hopeful. Their search is primarily contained to the water.

Hours after the boat crash Thursday afternoon, divers recovered the body of Jim Mills. His boat collided with Bentley's fishing boat at about 1 p.m. on a tight bend in the lake near the mouth of the Little River.

Edward Bentley survived the crash and was released from Kennestone Hospital after being treated for hypothermia. He was in the cold water for about 45 minutes before he was rescued.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources has taken over the search and their command post is near the Little River Marina on Bells Ferry Road.

Investigators do not have an official conclusion about what caused the crash yet and they will be working on a reconstruction over the next several weeks.

A family member of Edward Bentley wrote to CBS46 news, Thursday night:

"My uncle is the only survivor at this time, they've still not located my cousin…They were coming around an S shaped curve and so it was a blind spot and the driver of the other boat turned in front of them and flipped their boat. My uncle looked up for a moment and then looked back and my cousin was gone."

Georgia DNR officials remind boaters, even though there is no speed limit on Lake Allatoona, you are expected to drive cautiously and courteously. All passengers are strongly encouraged to wear life jackets, especially in cold temperatures when swimming is more difficult. Child passengers are required to wear them at all times.

