Police: Man caught on cam stealing trailer from driveway

Police say a man was caught on camera stealing a trailer from someone's driveway in Fairburn.

The incident occurred on Plantation Road on Jan. 27.

The victim had security cameras monitoring his driveway and they clearly captured the alleged thief back into the driveway and take off with the trailer in under a minute.

The trailer is a 4 x 10 ft. with Georgia tag TL7NX74.

If you have any information about the theft, you're asked to call police at (770) 964-1441.

