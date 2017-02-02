Atlanta connector study underway to fix congestion

The Atlanta downtown connector is where I-75 and I-85 merge together. If you drive it, you understand the problem with it.

"Very hectic morning and in the evening," Kenneth Bradford said.

"During the morning, afternoon and night, you can be out here at 9 o'clock at night and see jam packed bumper-to-bumper traffic," Gavin Barker said.

That's why the Georgia Department of Transportation is in the middle of a study to find solutions to the congestion.

Phase One is identifying problems: GDOT has determined the top three crash areas are the Brookwood Interchange, around 5th street, and between Courtland Street and Freedom Parkway.

Also, since the connector was built in the late 1940's to mid 60's, the entrance and exit ramps are four times closer than recommended now by the Federal Highway Authority.

CBS46 discovered GDOT will take all possible fixes into consideration, both small and large.

"Double decking, tunneling, which may not be financially feasible in the long run, but we want to look at everything, we want to throw in the kitchen sink, so in phase two we are looking at all solutions," GDOT spokesperson Natalie Dale said.

Drivers told us what they think would help.

"Build an access road off to the side," Bradford said.

"Wish list would be [to] give me two more lanes our here," Barker said.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.