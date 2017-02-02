Atlanta mayor teams up with Spotify for exclusive Falcons playlist

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed has partnered with Spotify to create an exclusive playlist for Falcons fans ahead of Super Bowl LI.

Reed says his playlist includes songs from Georgia's own Ludacris, T.I., Usher, Shawty Lo, Fast Life Yungstaz and more.

Click here for Reed's official playlist.

The mayor also signed an executive order extending the hours that alcohol can be sold on the night of the Super Bowl. On Sunday night in Atlanta, alcohol can be sold at bars and restaurants through 2:30 a.m.

Meanwhile, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh also created a playlist for Boston fans, including songs from Aerosmith, Boston and Dropkick Murphys, AC/DC and the Rolling Stones.

Click here for Walsh's official playlist.

CBS46 sports director Fred Kalil and producer Nick Morgan have been in Houston all week, and will continue to provide extended coverage of the Falcons in the big game.

