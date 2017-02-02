Homeowner: Neighbor's tree could fall on my house

A scam that's on the rise targets the workforce. It starts with hackers breaching an email server, and it could end with the business losing tens of thousands of dollars.More >
A scam that's on the rise targets the workforce. It starts with hackers breaching an email server, and it could end with the business losing tens of thousands of dollars.More >
Roger Crews had his eyes on a Chevy Silverado. Employees at Quick Cars told the Conyers man he was pre-approved, so he gave them a $3,500 deposit. But all he got back was the receipt after the dealer reversed course and said he was not approved.More >
Roger Crews had his eyes on a Chevy Silverado. Employees at Quick Cars told the Conyers man he was pre-approved, so he gave them a $3,500 deposit. But all he got back was the receipt after the dealer reversed course and said he was not approved.More >
The internet is full of free trial offers -- subscriptions, clubs, products, services. But before you click on what you think is a great deal, read the fine print.More >
The internet is full of free trial offers -- subscriptions, clubs, products, services. But before you click on what you think is a great deal, read the fine print.More >
Davied Kelley regularly fills up his car at the Chevron station on Six Flags Road in Cobb County. But over the last month, he's become more and more upset after he looks over at pump number six.More >
Davied Kelley regularly fills up his car at the Chevron station on Six Flags Road in Cobb County. But over the last month, he's become more and more upset after he looks over at pump number six.More >
If you think a free offer to download a first-run movie is too good to be true, you're right.More >
If you think a free offer to download a first-run movie is too good to be true, you're right.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
Nearly a week after the funerals for two teenage brothers, CBS46 has learned the driver of the school bus they slammed into will now face criminal charges.More >
Nearly a week after the funerals for two teenage brothers, CBS46 has learned the driver of the school bus they slammed into will now face criminal charges.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
A woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Lithonia Friday night.More >
A woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Lithonia Friday night.More >