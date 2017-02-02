Expect night detours on I-75 at I-285 in Cobb County

If you plan on driving late at night in Cobb County, expect detours on I-75 at I-285 due to construction.

The Georgia Department of Transportation issued the following advisories regarding traffic:

I-285 eastbound collector lanes and I-75 northbound ramp closures

Traffic for I-285 eastbound and I-75 northbound from the eastbound collector lanes will be directed to take the I-75 southbound exit ramp (Exit 20) to Cumberland Boulevard. Traffic will then be directed to turn left on Cumberland Boulevard, followed by another left to access I-285 eastbound or I-75 northbound via the ramp from Cumberland Boulevard. I-75 southbound ramp to I-285 eastbound collector lanes (Exit 259A) closure

Traffic will be directed to take the primary ramp (Exit 259) or continue south and exit at Cumberland Boulevard (Exit 258) to access I-285 eastbound.

The detours are expected from 10 p.m. Thursday night through 5 a.m. Friday morning, and again from 10 p.m. Friday night through 5 a.m. Saturday morning.

