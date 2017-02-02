Atlanta mayor extends hours of alcohol sales on night of Super Bowl

Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed has signed an executive order extending the sale of alcohol on the night of Super Bowl LI.

The Atlanta Falcons will play the New England Patriots in the big game on Sunday in Houston.

Licensed establishments -- such as bars and restaurants -- in Atlanta will be allowed to sale alcohol through 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Meanwhile, Reed also partnered with Spotify to release his official Falcons playlist for the game.

