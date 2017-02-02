Julio Jones: 'I'm capable of anything'

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) jokes as he leaves a media availability for the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, in Houston. Atlanta will face New England Patriots in the Super Bowl Sunday. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

By PAUL NEWBERRY

Julio Jones is still hearing about that stiff-arm he threw in the NFC championship game.

In his eyes, it was no big deal.

"Just spur of the moment," the Atlanta Falcons All-Pro receiver said. "I will not be denied. That's just the way I play."

Jones finished nine catches for 180 yards and two scores in the Falcons' 44-21 rout of the Green Bay Packers, but the play everyone remembers came early in the second half.

After hauling in a pass over the middle from Matt Ryan, Jones cut down the sideline, broke one attempted tackled, and then defiantly swatted away Darmarious Randall with his left arm on the way to a 73-yard score.

"Anything can happen on the field," Jones said. "I'm capable of anything."

Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.