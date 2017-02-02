Resident opens fire after alleged invasion in Marietta

Police say a resident in Marietta fired shots after an alleged invasion of his home on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Durham Street, although an exact address was not confirmed by authorities.

Police say the resident called 911 to say someone was in his home, and while on the phone with the dispatcher, allegedly fired shots.

Police say they took the resident out of his home to clear it and are actively investigating the incident.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.