Resident opens fire after alleged invasion in Marietta

People who park in the Underground Atlanta garage said their cars are being broken into and vandalized.More >
More than five years after the former chief judge of the Brunswick Judicial Court resigned with felony charges over her head, the Fulton County district attorney has dropped those charges against her.More >
A woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Lithonia Friday night.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
Nearly a week after the funerals for two teenage brothers, CBS46 has learned the driver of the school bus they slammed into will now face criminal charges.More >
Following a fall and winter of near-record dry conditions, water experts across Georgia are concerned the summer months will lead to harsh water restrictions for people and businesses.More >
Hundreds of parents at the International Academy of Smyrna have signed a petition, appealing to the State Department of Education to step in and renew their charter.More >
Some drivers are not getting the message and putting children in danger as they head home from school. Cameras are catching more people driving past stopped school buses in metro Atlanta.More >
The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against a man responsible for a crash that killed a Marietta firefighter in California.More >
Police said they are expecting to press charges after a driver slammed their vehicle into a disabled car that two men were trying to push out of the northbound lanes of Johnson Ferry Rd. near Hampton Farms Drive.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
A woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Lithonia Friday night.More >
