Disabled veteran with $4,000 water bill left high and dry

A woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Lithonia Friday night.More >
A woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Lithonia Friday night.More >
Two tornadoes have been confirmed in metro Atlanta from Thursday night.More >
Two tornadoes have been confirmed in metro Atlanta from Thursday night.More >
Officials say a driver is in critical condition after a tree fell on a car he was driving in DeKalb County.More >
Officials say a driver is in critical condition after a tree fell on a car he was driving in DeKalb County.More >
Some drivers are not getting the message and putting children in danger as they head home from school. Cameras are catching more people driving past stopped school buses in metro Atlanta.More >
Some drivers are not getting the message and putting children in danger as they head home from school. Cameras are catching more people driving past stopped school buses in metro Atlanta.More >
Two men are in custody after a gun discharges during a police chase in DeKalb County early Thursday morning.More >
Two men are in custody after a gun discharges during a police chase in DeKalb County early Thursday morning.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
Nearly a week after the funerals for two teenage brothers, CBS46 has learned the driver of the school bus they slammed into will now face criminal charges.More >
Nearly a week after the funerals for two teenage brothers, CBS46 has learned the driver of the school bus they slammed into will now face criminal charges.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
Police say she is suspected of pawning school iPads and using student field trip money to buy drugs.More >
A woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Lithonia Friday night.More >
A woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Lithonia Friday night.More >