Cobb County water authority plans to take Army Corps of Engineers to court

Following years of back and forth disputes over water allowances from Lake Allatoona for Cobb-Marietta's Water Authority, the organization has filed a federal lawsuit against the Army Corps of Engineers.

The water authority asserts that the Army Corps of Engineers has been inaccurately assessing the levels of water available for Cobb-Marietta, which has rights to roughly four and a half percent of the water in Lake Allatoona.

That equates to 4.3 billion gallons.

"(The lake) is more than full for this time of year, and yet every week the corps of engineers sends us an email telling us our storage account in the lake is empty. Which is literally impossible to happen," said Cobb-Marietta Water Authority's Executive Director Glenn Page.

"The (Corps of Engineers) continue to write us letters, saying our account is empty, or overdrawn. And the lake is full. So it's a good time to make this argument."

The consequences of the pending court fight, should it go in favor of the Corps of Engineers, could mean a massive expense for the water authority in building new water infrastructure. A total of $200 million would be needed for the construction of a water pipe from a nearby reservoir, to deliver the water that Cobb-Marietta would no longer be receiving from Allatoona.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers declined to comment on this story, citing their policy of not speaking on active cases of litigation.

