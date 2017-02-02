Man dies after shooting at College Park MARTA station

A man has died following a shooting at the College Park MARTA station on Thursday.

The shooting was originally reported as an unspecified incident at the rail and bus station, located in the 3800 block of East Main Street.

A spokesperson with MARTA later confirmed to CBS46 that 29 year-old DeAngelo Hill was shot around 5:30 p.m. Hill died after he was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, according to the spokesperson.

The official says the alleged shooter, identified as 28 year-old Jawwaad Nelson, was apprehended by MARTA police.

He has been charged with murder, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, aggravated assault, theft by receiving and possession of marijuana.

The spokesperson also did not say what led to the shooting.

