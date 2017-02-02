Gov. Deal proclaims Feb. 3 as 'Falcons Friday'

Georgia Gov. Nathan Deal has proclaimed Feb. 3 as "Falcons Friday" in the state.

The Atlanta Falcons will play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday in Houston.

(MORE: Complete Falcons coverage)

The CBS46 Sports Team has been in Houston all week and will continue to provide extended coverage of the big game.

Gov. Deal encouraged all Georgians to show their support for the Falcons on Friday by wearing their favorite Falcons gear.

You can read Deal's proclamation below:

“Falcons Friday” WHEREAS: On Sunday, February 5, Georgia’s beloved Atlanta Falcons will play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI, with the winning team claiming the legendary title of “Super Bowl Champion”; and WHEREAS: Following the Atlanta Falcons’ record-breaking season under the leadership of Coach Dan Quinn and soon-to-be MVP Matt Ryan, I anticipate Falcons fans celebrating their first Super Bowl victory this Sunday; and WHEREAS: With NFL sack leader Vic Beasley Jr. anchoring the defense, Devonta Freeman running the ball, the NFL’s best receiver – Julio Jones – leading a platoon of talented receivers, and Alex Mack and the offensive line protecting Matty Ice, the Falcons are set for victory and ready to make history for the City of Atlanta and the State of Georgia; and WHEREAS: From kickoff to the last play, the Atlanta Falcons have given their all on Sundays throughout the 2016-2017 season, and this weekend, Falcons fans will join in brotherhood as the New England Patriots learn just what the “Dirty Birds” have in store; and WHEREAS: After 51 long years of waiting, it is now time for Georgia residents throughout the state and Falcons fans across the nation to rise up in support of our Atlanta Falcons as they go to claim the Lombardi Trophy; now THEREFORE: I, NATHAN DEAL, Governor of the State of Georgia, do hereby proclaim February 3, 2017, as FALCONS FRIDAY in Georgia and encourage all 103,706 state employees to dress accordingly in their favorite Falcons attire. RISE UP! In witness thereof, I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Seal of the Executive Department to be affixed this 2nd day of February in the year of our Lord two thousand seventeen.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.