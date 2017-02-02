Man's body recovered from Lake Lanier

Police say the body of a man from Buford was recovered in Lake Lanier on Feb. 1.

Simon Peters, 37, was last seen fishing the day before near Lazy Days Marina, according to a spokesperson with the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

Police say Peters' family reported him missing when he didn't return home.

After searching the area, police say they found his vehicle and some of his personal items on a dock. His body was later recovered near the dock in about seven feet of water, according to authorities.

Police say they do not suspect foul play at this time.

