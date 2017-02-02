Crews respond to house fire in Atlanta

Officials say crews responded to a house fire in Atlanta on Thursday evening.

The fire occurred around 6 p.m. at a home in the 2000 block of Pryor Road near Arthur Langford Parkway.

Officials at the Atlanta Fire Department did not confirm how many people were impacted by the fire.

Officials also did not specify whether or not anyone was injured in the home.

