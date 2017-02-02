Police: 18-year-old arrested for having sexual relationship with - CBS46 News

Police: 18-year-old arrested for having sexual relationship with minor

By WGCL Digital Team
HALL COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Police say a Buford man was arrested and charged with child molestation on Thursday.

Joseph Goodman, 18, is accused of having a sexual relationship with a minor in August 2016.

Police say Goodman and the minor knew each other.

He was arrested without incident and booked into the Hall County Jail.

