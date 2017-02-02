Police look for man accused of shooting, paralyzing victim

Police in Clayton County say they are looking for a man accused of shooting and paralyzing another man.

Santana Lambert is accused of shooting another man five times in November 2016.

The victim's spine was severed, according to a spokesperson with the Clayton County Sheriff's Office.

Police say Lambert is 6'1" tall and 187 lbs. He walks with a slight limp, according to authorities.

If you see Lambert, you're asked to call police at (770) 477-7749.

