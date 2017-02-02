Victim dies after being hit by vehicle in Marietta

Police say a man who was hit by a vehicle in Marietta has died.

Matthew Guido, 55, was hit while trying to cross South Cobb Drive at the intersection of Beech Road on Jan. 21, according to authorities.

Police say Guido left the safety of the sidewalk and was outside the pedestrian crosswalk when he was hit.

Guido was taken to the hospital and treated for what was considered serious injuries at the time of the incident. A spokesperson with Cobb County police later confirmed that Guido was pronounced dead on Feb. 1.

The driver was identified as 39-year-old Carl Fowler. Police say he sustained injuries but was treated at the scene.

Police say they don't expect to file charges against Fowler.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.