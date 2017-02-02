Falcons gear in high demand ahead of Super Bowl

Licensed Falcons gear is in high demand with the home team in the Super Bowl.

CBS46 takes a look at how one manufacturing company has been working nearly around the clock to handle the demand.

The Atlanta Falcons logo is hot off the assembly line at the Sports Licensing Solutions factory in Suwanee.

The company is licensed by the NFL to manufacture mats, rugs and other products for sports teams across the country, but it's the Falcons gear that has many of the 200 employees here worked up.

The company is already printing up products naming the Falcons as Super Bowl champions.

"We're expecting that will increase after the game, hopefully the Falcons will get us a win and we'll sell thousands of these all across the country," said Brian Hopkins, who is the director of administration for the company.

Their work is cut out for them, but they'll have at least one day to rest.

"We generally run a second shift everyday, but we've closed the plant down on Sunday so that everyone can get home to see the game," Hopkins added.

They'll be back at work bright and early on Monday, hopefully making more products that say Falcons Super Bowl Champions.

