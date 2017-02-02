Animal shelter: Mass euthanasia rumors prompt numerous adoptions

CBS46 is getting answers after rumors circulated suggesting workers at a metro Atlanta animal shelter were planning to kill any dogs that had not been adopted when the shelter temporarily closes Friday afternoon for repairs.

Clayton County Animal Control Captain Anthony Thuman is setting the record straight. He says online talk of mass euthanasia is absolutely not true.

"The department as a whole is very committed to these animals," Thuman said.

CBS46 got emails from concerned dog lovers across the nation worried that more than 50 dogs will be put down. The controversy began shortly after the agency put an alert on Facebook warning that one of their shelters would be temporarily closing for renovations, which meant they quickly needed to find new homes for more than 130 dogs.

CBS46 spoke with a volunteer with the Ginny Milner Rescue who says workers within animal control stressed to them that any dogs left behind would be killed.

Not true, says Thuman.

"We will find alternate placement for the dogs, whether they be at a secondary facility, or reaching out again to some of the rescue groups," Thuman said.

Teresa Chiofalo of Pibbles & More Animal Rescue showed up Friday to rescue three pit bull mixes.

“There was a lot of panic,” she said.

Chiofalo said she believes animal control officers are telling the truth about relocating the animals rather than euthanize them.

"I do because they have been very welcoming to us. We contacted them a couple of days ago and asked if they could set aside some time where we could come and 'temperament test' dogs," Chiofalo said. "They helped. They gave us all the time that we needed.”

As of midday Friday, only five dogs remained at the shelter.

The renovation is expected to shut down the shelter for at least two weeks.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.