Businessman in Atlanta bribery scheme was also in dispute with DeKalb County Schools

CBS46 is not letting up as we try to make sense of the corruption investigation at Atlanta City Hall.

Businessman E.R. Mitchell is out on bond after he pleaded guilty to paying more than $1 million in bribes to win public contracts, and soon he's expected to name others. When he does, it will not be the first time Mitchell testifies against others with millions in public dollars involved.

(MORE: DOJ investigates corruption allegations at Atlanta City Hall)

(Atlanta officials to release 1.3 million pages of documents related to bribery defendant)

Ten years ago, Mitchell and another contractor were accused of overbilling and poor performance in lucrative contracts to build DeKalb County schools.

Documents in a lawsuit CBS46 uncovered through open records requests show Mitchell could not remember many often critical details about his companies and the work he was being paid to perform.

DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond says the lawsuit was bleeding the school system dry.

"We were in deficit, couldn't pay our teachers, couldn't really provide the resources to educate our children," Thurmond said.

His first act as the new school superintendent was to settle the lawsuit.

"[It] allowed us to move forward and to bury that very embarrassing and really disgusting period of history," Thurmond said.

It was a very embarrassing case for DeKalb County Schools involving Mitchell. Now the embarrassment of dealings with him belongs to the city of Atlanta.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.