Businessman in Atlanta bribery scheme was also in dispute with DeKalb County Schools

Saturday marked the second night of a three-day festival at Centennial Olympic Park.More >
Saturday marked the second night of a three-day festival at Centennial Olympic Park.More >
People who park in the Underground Atlanta garage said their cars are being broken into and vandalized.More >
People who park in the Underground Atlanta garage said their cars are being broken into and vandalized.More >
Nearly a week after the funerals for two teenage brothers, CBS46 has learned the driver of the school bus they slammed into will now face criminal charges.More >
Nearly a week after the funerals for two teenage brothers, CBS46 has learned the driver of the school bus they slammed into will now face criminal charges.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
Atlanta's Free to Breathe charity will hold their annual lung cancer walk on Sunday.More >
Atlanta's Free to Breathe charity will hold their annual lung cancer walk on Sunday.More >
A woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Lithonia Friday night.More >
A woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Lithonia Friday night.More >
Two tornadoes have been confirmed in metro Atlanta from Thursday night.More >
Two tornadoes have been confirmed in metro Atlanta from Thursday night.More >
Officials say a driver is in critical condition after a tree fell on a car he was driving in DeKalb County.More >
Officials say a driver is in critical condition after a tree fell on a car he was driving in DeKalb County.More >
Some drivers are not getting the message and putting children in danger as they head home from school. Cameras are catching more people driving past stopped school buses in metro Atlanta.More >
Some drivers are not getting the message and putting children in danger as they head home from school. Cameras are catching more people driving past stopped school buses in metro Atlanta.More >
Two men are in custody after a gun discharges during a police chase in DeKalb County early Thursday morning.More >
Two men are in custody after a gun discharges during a police chase in DeKalb County early Thursday morning.More >
Taking aim at a joke by comedian Stephen Colbert, CNN's Michael Smerconish insisted Saturday that "going low" is a bad way for liberals to try to accomplish their goals.More >
Taking aim at a joke by comedian Stephen Colbert, CNN's Michael Smerconish insisted Saturday that "going low" is a bad way for liberals to try to accomplish their goals.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert is the target of an online campaign aimed at getting him fired over jokes he made about President Donald Trump this week; he is also the subject of a complaint review by the Federal Communications Commission.More >
Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert is the target of an online campaign aimed at getting him fired over jokes he made about President Donald Trump this week; he is also the subject of a complaint review by the Federal Communications Commission.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
A woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Lithonia Friday night.More >
A woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Lithonia Friday night.More >