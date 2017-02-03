Police chase ends with car into building

Police are searching for a man accused of crashing a stolen vehicle into an apartment building in Buckhead early Friday morning.

The crash happened as a result of a police chase on Lindbergh Drive near Carson Drive in Atlanta.

Police tell CBS46 that the vehicle was stolen out of Arizona and was being sold illegally on the internet. The vehicle had non-valid plates from Texas and officers also found a gun inside.

The man driving the stolen vehicle crashed it into a maintenance closet of a building at the Pointe at Lindbergh apartment complex and then fled the scene on foot. The building sustained minor damage to gas and electrical lines.

No injuries were reported.

Stolen car hits apartment maintenance closet as a result of a GSP chase. Details on @cbs46 Morning News. pic.twitter.com/X9CqjI0cMW — Mark Melvin (@cbs46mark) February 3, 2017

