'Lost continent' found under Mauritius in the Indian Ocean

Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert is the target of an online campaign aimed at getting him fired over jokes he made about President Donald Trump this week; he is also the subject of a complaint review by the Federal Communications Commission.More >
Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert is the target of an online campaign aimed at getting him fired over jokes he made about President Donald Trump this week; he is also the subject of a complaint review by the Federal Communications Commission.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
Taking aim at a joke by comedian Stephen Colbert, CNN's Michael Smerconish insisted Saturday that "going low" is a bad way for liberals to try to accomplish their goals.More >
Taking aim at a joke by comedian Stephen Colbert, CNN's Michael Smerconish insisted Saturday that "going low" is a bad way for liberals to try to accomplish their goals.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
A woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Lithonia Friday night.More >
A woman was shot and killed during a robbery in Lithonia Friday night.More >