Several boats catch fire at Hall County marina

At least five boats were damaged following a fire at a Hall County marina early Friday morning.

The fire started at the Aqualand Marina in Flowery Branch around 5:15 a.m.

When fire crews arrived on scene they saw two house boats and a tug boat completely engulfed. They also found two other boats damaged by the flames.

Crews were able to get the fire under control but they're still working to put out hot spots.

No injuries were reported.

Damage estimates weren't immediately available.

