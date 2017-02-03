Robbery suspects sought by Gwinnett County Police

The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the community's help in identifying two men suspected of robbing a hotel desk clerk on January 28.

The robbery happened around 10 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Express on East Park Place Boulevard in Stone Mountain.

Police say the men pointed a gun at the desk clerk and demanded cash. They left with an undisclosed amount of money.

Surveillance footage shows the desk clerk counting money when the two armed men rush in and jump over the counter. They take all the cash in the register but didn't appear to get any money from the safe.

If you've seen the men in question or have any information regarding the robbery, you're urged to contact Gwinnett County Police.

