Harlem Globetrotter, Lilburn native hits shot from Georgia Dome catwalk

Moose Weekes, a member of the Harlem Globetrotters and a native of Lilburn, is making the rounds on Youtube after hitting a shot from the Georgia Dome catwalk.

Weekes, a 6'8" forward for the team, posted a video to Youtube, showing him hitting the shot.

Moose was a standout player in Lilburn before playing his college ball at Middle Tennessee State.

Check out the shot!

