Peachtree City calls audible on pop-up Falcons tents, citizens cry foul

Peachtree City said concern over setting a precedent for pop-up sales caused them to revoke the permits for tents selling Falcons merchandise across the city.

On their Facebook page, the city said the tents were initially approved based on part of their zoning ordinance, but they reviewed another ordinance that gave them pause. They said they're concerned over the competition with permanent stores in the area.

"Please remember, these types of temporary businesses compete with our year-round businesses that have invested in a physical location and are part of our community," the city said in the Facebook post.

Commenters below the post weren't happy with the decision.

The city said they're now reviewing their ordinances to ensure they've clarified when it comes to outside displays and special events to avoid confusion like this in the future.

The post specifically mentions a businessperson and encourages citizens to go to local businesses.

"There are businesses in Peachtree City offering Falcons merchandise for those getting ready for Sunday’s game. So Rise Up – and thanks, all," the post says.

