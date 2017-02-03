One person dead after north Georgia home explodes

One person died after a house exploded Friday morning in north Georgia, while the cause of the explosion remains unclear.

Law enforcement and fire units were on the scene of the explosion in White County Friday morning into the afternoon. The home on Rhododendron Lane in Sautee Nacoochee was completely destroyed, and several houses nearby were damaged.

“The exact cause of this explosion is still under investigation,” Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner Ralph Hudgens said. “The body of an adult male was discovered in the rubble.”

Authorities said the explosion took place around 11 a.m. on Friday. Initially, authorities had said no one was inside the home, but a body was located after a search was completed. The victim hasn't been identified, pending notification of their family.

The scene is still an active investigation.

Authorities say while a cause hasn't been confirmed, propane gas may have played a role.

