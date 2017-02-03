Coweta County school closes after teacher threatened

Classes were canceled on Friday at an elementary school in Coweta County after a teacher received several threats online and on voicemail.

Coweta County school district superintendent Steve Barker made the announcement to close Newnan Crossing Elementary School after he was notified of the threat by Newnan Police.

An arrest warrant was issued for 33 year-old Joseph Antonello and he was arrested at a VA homeless shelter in Mobile, Alabama Friday morning. Police say he is a veteran and may be suffering from PTSD.

The teacher has not been identified. Antonello has been charged with terroristic threats and acts.

Normal operations at the school will resume on Monday.

