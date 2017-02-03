City of Decatur offers amnesty program for bench warrants, traffic citations

The City of Decatur is offering people with past-due traffic citations and active bench warrants a chance to resolve their issues and avoid being arrested.

The city's amnesty program started on February 1 and runs through May 1.

The court will also waive any additional costs that may have been assessed such as a warrant fee and forgo any additional charge such as an ordinance failure to obey summons violation.

In a release on the city's website, city officials said anyone stopped by City of Decatur police will be able to take advantage of the program by showing up to the Decatur Municipal Court during business hours.

The court will also offer Saturday hours every other Saturday, February 11 and 25, March 11 and 25 and April 8 and 22 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Drivers with outstanding violations will be required to pay the fine in cash, money order, credit card or certified check.

Those who may have had bench warrants issued against them will have to pay their full fine from the initial violation.

If you are unsure and do not remember if you ever received a letter from the City of Decatur Municipal Court regarding a missed court date, simply contact the court staff at 678-553-6655 or come to the court at 420 W. Trinity Place, Decatur, Georgia, 30030 to find out if you are a candidate for the Amnesty Program.

For more information, visit the City of Decatur Municipal Court's website, here.

