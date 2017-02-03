Atlanta area bridge closed due to structural issues

The Nelson Street Bridge, a pedestrian bridge in Atlanta is closed for repair and won't open due to "deterioration of major bridge components."

Officials said the issues with the bridge are tied to its age.

"Public safety is of paramount importance, and the City of Atlanta is working diligently to announce plans for a replacement bridge, which will be funded through the Renew Atlanta bond program," officials said in a release on their website.

Theo Dawkins shoots videos and came to the nelson street bridge today.

"This was actually a bridge I wanted to incorporate into the visual," Dawkins said.

But he quickly found out he won't be able to do that

"I discovered this fence these signs bridge out to pedestrians," Dawkins said.

The bridge is more than 95 years old.

"This particular bridge has a beautiful place in the city," Dawkins said. "It's in the heart of in my personal opinion, it's right behind the Georgia Dome, great scenery if you are going for the landscape of the city this is definitely a good spot."

Searching online documents CBS46 Traffic Solutions reporter Vince Sims discovered Nelson Street bridge is one of four on Renew Atlanta Bond Program's high priority list for replacement. The list includes bridges on Childress Drive, Courtland street, and Powers Ferry Road.

The Nelson street bridge is estimated to cost $5.5 million to replace. Plans are to have it reopen by September 2018.

Bridges in metro Atlanta in need of repair

There appear to be more than a dozen structurally deficient bridges within the I-285 perimeter based on 2015, data, which is the latest available.

We dug up federal guidelines, which define a bridge as structurally deficient when engineers identify a major defect in its support structure or deck. When bridges are labeled structurally deficient states must either restrict heavy vehicle traffic, conduct immediate repairs or close the bridge until it can be repaired.

Bridges have to be inspected at least every two years if they’re 20-feet or longer.

You can search to see whether a bridge you drive over every day is on the list here.

