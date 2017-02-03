PD: Fake attorney's victims hesitate to report due to immigration status

Police say the victims of a man who posed as an immigration attorney to dupe victims out of more than $30,000 are hesitant to report the man due to their immigration status.

The man used a bakery in Gwinnett County, as well as a stand at the Pendergrass Flea Market in Pendergrass, GA, to scam victims out of thousands of dollars by posing as an immigration attorney, police said.

“On behalf of the Gwinnett County Police Department, we would like to reiterate that regardless of a victim’s immigration status, we urge anyone who was scammed by this suspect to come forward with information about the incident. Our objective is to stop this suspect from continuing to victimize and exploit individuals seeking legal status in this country,” said the detective working the case.

The man is accused of convincing victims he could bring family members into the U.S. for money on several different occasions in 2016.

At the bakery, police said he took $6,000 from a victim to help with bringing several of his family members to the U.S. In another case, the victims paid more than $20,000 for help with gaining legal status for 18 foreign workers, according to police. And in yet another case, he's accused of taking $10,000 from a victim for help with bringing family members to the U.S.

The man introduced himself as an immigration attorney and conduct business with the victims at Mozart Bakery on Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth. After taking the money, the victims say the man simply stopped communicating with them, according to authorities.

Police say the man used the name Juan Manuel Pineda Cruz, but they believe his real name is Eduardo Bueno Cabrera.

If you have any information on the incidents, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

