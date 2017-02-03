DeKalb County CEO pays out-of-pocket for employee Falcons party

CBS46 has learned that DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond used his own money to pay for a Falcons party for 6,000 county employees.

The information was confirmed by CBS46 DeKalb County reporter Adam Murphy.

CBS46 asked how the party was paid for after seeing complaints on social media from watchdog groups.

A spokesperson for DeKalb County issued the following statement on the lunchtime party:

“The cost of the Falcons pep rally was $3,500, which was paid for solely by CEO Michael Thurmond as a morale boost for all 6000 dedicated County employees, and not DeKalb County taxpayers. There were no sponsors for the event. Verizon and the Atlanta Falcons provided giveaways in compliance with County ethics rules and regulations. CEO Thurmond advised department heads that employees could use their lunch time to come celebrate our home team. The rally concluded promptly at 1 p.m. The County helicopter was not dispatched as a part of the celebration. Go Falcons!”

