Falcons vs. Patriots: These are the bets of the Super Bowl LI

Among Super Bowl traditions, the bets between the two home cities are one of the best traditions.
Here are just some of the best that are coming out of Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots.
Georgia Governor Nathan Deal and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker's bet is one of stew — Brunswick for clam — and in the interest of not forgetting dessert the Georgia blueberries, covered in chocolate, and cupcakes.
We have Koffee Kup's lucky cupcakes & @legalseafoods chowder on our #Patriots. #OneMore to ground the Falcons. And you @GovernorDeal? #SB51 pic.twitter.com/Hzm0j8TWve— Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) February 1, 2017
You’re on, @MassGovernor! I’ll wager Brunswick stew from @FreshAirBBQue and chocolate-covered blueberries from @ByneBlueberry. #RiseUp pic.twitter.com/4nTQRYg9Ug— Governor Nathan Deal (@GovernorDeal) February 1, 2017
Atlanta's Sublime Doughnuts and Massachusetts' Kanes Donuts put on a wager as well. Both stores went as far as to create special donuts for their teams, and really win doughnuts are involved, we all win.
ATL's @SublimeDoughnut accepts Boston's @KanesDonuts #SuperBowl challenge! @AtlantaFalcons @Patriots https://t.co/TyY9aho95l @AtlantaDish pic.twitter.com/bKorfF2iC2— Ale Sharpton (@AleSharpton) January 28, 2017
?? “Super Bowl ” by @KanesDonutshttps://t.co/5uG4r8Ons7— Kanes Donuts (@KanesDonuts) February 3, 2017
Okay, we were all winning when it was just donuts, but now then there was the beer. Boston's Samuel Adams and Atlanta's Sweetwater Brewing, two of the most storied craft brewers in the country took the rivalry to the next level.
.@SamuelAdamsBeer Let's #riseup the stakes and force the loser to rename a beer after the winners team. Dirty Bird Lager has a nice ring— SweetWater Brewery (@sweetwaterbrew) January 27, 2017
.@Sweetwaterbrew New England #Patriots Extra Pale Ale it is. Sales, through the roof. ??#SB51— Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) January 27, 2017
Six Flags New England and Six Flags Over Georgia are run by the same company, but they're rivals thanks to this weekend's Super Bowl between the Patriots and Atlanta Falcons.
According to the Associated Press, if the Patriots win, the Georgia park will temporarily rename its 24-story spinning swing ride the Patriots SkyScreamer and serve New England clam chowder when it opens for the season. Should the Falcons win, the Massachusetts park will rename its similar ride the Falcons SkyScreamer and serve Georgia peach pie.
Just warming our friends @SF_newengland up to the Falcons flag that will soon #RISEUP on SkyScreamer! pic.twitter.com/ExFgKOQHub— Six Flags Over GA (@sfovergeorgia) February 1, 2017
Hope you are getting ready to serve New England clam chowder @sfovergeorgia on Opening Weekend! #gopats #DoYourJob #GoPatriots #WeWillWin pic.twitter.com/vpmhx32oGt— Six Flags NE (@SF_newengland) February 1, 2017
