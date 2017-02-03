Undercover with agents busting businesses selling fake Falcons gear

CBS46 went undercover with federal agents busting businesses selling counterfeit Falcons merchandise.

The bust was on Metropolitan Parkway in southwest Atlanta Friday afternoon.

Tons of T-Shirts and hats were seized from a vendor on the side of the road. All of it looked legit, but was fake.

Now that the bust is over, we're asking questions about it, such as why Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents are the ones conducting the operation?

We also asked why they said if you buy any of the items, you could be incriminated.

I'm working to get you these answers for CBS46 News at 11.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.