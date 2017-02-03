Report: Michael Vick retires from NFL

Michael Vick has retired from the NFL, according to ESPN. Vick made the announcement in an interview with the network Friday afternoon.

Vick hinted he could be done in a letter he wrote to Atlanta fans earlier this week.

Vick also spoke with CBS46 sports director Fred Kalil, who is in Houston covering the Falcons for Super Bowl LI. Click here to watch part of the interview, where Vick speaks highly of Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

Vick played 13 seasons in the NFL after being drafted No. 1 by the Falcons in 2001.

He pleaded guilty in 2007 to federal charges for his role in a dog-fighting ring. After serving 21 months in prison, Vick eventually returned to the NFL and played for the Eagles, Jets and Steelers.

