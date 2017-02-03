'Can you hear me' scam warning - CBS46 News

'Can you hear me' scam warning

By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Posted by Phil Riley, Investigative Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Every week Better Call Harry teams with the Better Business Bureau on stories you need to know.

The BBB's scam tracker page has been swamped with complaints about a new telemarketing swindle.

You get a call from someone who asks, "Can you hear me?"

Your obvious response would be "Yes."

But answering that way to the scammers could open you up to an agreement for a costly vacation package.

Better Call Harry explains.

