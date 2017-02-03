'Can you hear me' scam warning

A scam that's on the rise targets the workforce. It starts with hackers breaching an email server, and it could end with the business losing tens of thousands of dollars.More >
Roger Crews had his eyes on a Chevy Silverado. Employees at Quick Cars told the Conyers man he was pre-approved, so he gave them a $3,500 deposit. But all he got back was the receipt after the dealer reversed course and said he was not approved.More >
The internet is full of free trial offers -- subscriptions, clubs, products, services. But before you click on what you think is a great deal, read the fine print.More >
Davied Kelley regularly fills up his car at the Chevron station on Six Flags Road in Cobb County. But over the last month, he's become more and more upset after he looks over at pump number six.More >
If you think a free offer to download a first-run movie is too good to be true, you're right.More >
Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert is the target of an online campaign aimed at getting him fired over jokes he made about President Donald Trump this week; he is also the subject of a complaint review by the Federal Communications Commission.More >
Atlanta Police arrested Jeffrey Mann, the DeKalb County Sheriff, on public indecency charges, Saturday night.More >
A teacher was arrested after being accused of raping a student at South Gwinnett High School.More >
Taking aim at a joke by comedian Stephen Colbert, CNN's Michael Smerconish insisted Saturday that "going low" is a bad way for liberals to try to accomplish their goals.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
