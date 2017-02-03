'Can you hear me' scam warning

Every week Better Call Harry teams with the Better Business Bureau on stories you need to know.

The BBB's scam tracker page has been swamped with complaints about a new telemarketing swindle.

You get a call from someone who asks, "Can you hear me?"

Your obvious response would be "Yes."

But answering that way to the scammers could open you up to an agreement for a costly vacation package.

Better Call Harry explains.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.