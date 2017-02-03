Attorney of car crash suspect speaks, says situation blown out of proportion

The man wanted for fleeing state troopers, crashing into a gas station sign and abandoning a little girl at the scene is now behind bars.

Kadeem Fletcher, 25, turned himself in on Thursday. He was with his attorney and family members at the time.

Fletcher is now facing a list of charges after fleeing state troopers and smashing his car into a Texaco sign, including speeding; reckless driving; fleeing and attempting to elude an officer; hit and run; serious injury by vehicle; and driving without a license.

But Fletcher’s attorney said he has no evidence Fletcher was even behind the wheel.

"Whoever was driving that car, if they made a split decision to run from police, it would be less than a minute before they hit Gresham Road," McCalep said.

Attorney Tim McCalep said he believes the whole thing is getting too much attention.

"This accident could have been much worse, but it wasn’t and I think it’s been blown out of proportion just a tad bit," McCalep said.

McCalep said he believes that because he doesn't think it was much of a chase when Fletcher fled state troopers.

"When you say pursuit, people get this image of drag racing and all this other stuff going on," McCalep said.

We asked where Fletcher had been on the days leading up to his arrest.

McCalep said he couldn’t comment.

"I think that the fact that he turned himself in is going to speak volumes to the type of person he is," McCalep said.

