Middle school students sign giant greeting card for Falcons

On "Falcons Friday,' some Atlanta middle school students got in the spirit and signed a giant greeting card to congratulate the Atlanta Falcons.

The Falcons play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI on Sunday.

(MORE: Complete Falcons coverage)

The students signed the card during a tailgate lunch at Price Middle School.

"Our students are well aware of the hard work it takes to become champions and just wanted to send some words of encouragement and gratitude", said instructor Bruce Griggs, who is a former recipient of the Atlanta Falcons Community Quarterback Award.

(PHOTOS: Show your Falcons spirit!)

Griggs says he'll get the card to the team, win or lose.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.