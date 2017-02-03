Alonzo Herndon: From slave to entrepreneur

Alonzo Herndon was the founder of the Atlanta Life Insurance Company, one of the most successful black-owned insurance businesses in the nation.

Before becoming a successful entrepreneur, Herndon had the lifestyle of many blacks in the south before the civil war.

Born into slavery on June 26, 1858, Herndon grew up on a farm in Social Circle east of Atlanta. His white father was his master and his mother was a slave named Sophenie.

After emancipated by the end of the Civil War he was sent away by his father leaving him, his mom, and siblings homeless.

Like many emancipated slaves, the Herndons engaged in sharecropping but that did not take the entrepreneurial spirit away from Alonzo.

As a young boy, he spent his spare time peddling peanuts, homemade molasses, and axle grease to help support his family.

With $11 saved up, In 1878 Herndon left the farm and stopped in the community of Senoia. There he worked as a farm hand and learned the barbering trade.

Herndon opened his first barber shop in Jonesboro, Georgia. During his five years working as a barber in Jonesboro, he developed a thriving business while maintaining a good reputation.

In 1883, Herndon settled in Atlanta and worked at a barber shop on Marietta Street. This shop was black-owned by William Dougherty Hutchins. Herndon purchased half-interest in the shop after six months and entered into a partnership.

By 1904, Herndon's Barber business expanded and he was the owner of three shops in Atlanta. His shops were known all over the south from Richmond to Mobile.

After numerous investments and gaining fortune, Herndon decided to own an insurance company. In 1905, he purchased a failing mutual insurance aid association which he incorporated into the Atlanta Mutual Insurance Association. By 1922 the assets of the association expanded from $5,000 to $400,000.

Overcoming poverty and illiteracy, Herndon died on July 21, 1927 as the richest black man in Atlanta. The Atlanta Mutual Insurance Association is listed among the top black financial companies.

