Complaint names member of Atlanta mayor's cabinet in scandal

CBS46 Investigates has uncovered new court records that name Atlanta Watershed Commissioner Kishia Powell and Mitzi Bickers, a former campaign worker for Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed, in a complaint.

We found the court documents, which were filed on Feb. 2.

We sorted through court documents filed in Jackson, Mississippi and uncovered a complaint filed by a woman named Stephanie Coleman, who works for the city of Jackson. Her complaint shows an alleged pattern of city government corruption involving Bickers and Powell, who joined the city of Atlanta as watershed commissioner last June.

According to the complaint, Bickers requested a meeting with Coleman in May 2015 to discuss a few major city contracts. During that meeting, Coleman said that Bickers informed her that Jackson Mayor Tony Yarbor wanted to express his gratitude by allowing her to participate in a few city contracts.

Bickers told Coleman that she was a major campaign contributor and good friend of Yarbor's, and that Coleman's role was to make sure the paperwork looked good enough to justify awarding the contract to the Bickers team.

Powell was Director of Public Works in Jackson at the time and, according to Coleman, used her influence to discredit other companies who bid against Bickers for city contracts.

Bickers was Vice President of Operations for E.R. Mitchell Company, one of E.R. Mitchell's contacting companies. Mitchell is the businessman involved in the Atlanta bribery scandal at city hall.

(MORE: Key figure in City Hall bribery scheme admits guilt)

Bickers is a long time political operative and ran Reed's first campaign. She also served as Director of Human Services for the city of Atlanta and as a board member for Atlanta Public Schools.

As for Mississippi? She contributed $10,000 to Yarbor's mayoral campaign in Jackson.

To be clear, the case is not connected to Reed and he has not been named in the city's bribery investigation.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.