U.S. judge temporarily blocks Trump's travel ban

Atlanta Police arrested Jeffrey Mann, the DeKalb County Sheriff, on public indecency charges, Saturday night.More >
Police in Atlanta are looking for any information that leads them to a man who met someone from Craiglist to sell a vintage truck.More >
Late-night talk show host Stephen Colbert is the target of an online campaign aimed at getting him fired over jokes he made about President Donald Trump this week; he is also the subject of a complaint review by the Federal Communications Commission.More >
One man is dead and a bystander was injured during a confrontation between two men outside a home in Villa Rica.More >
Guaranty Bank, known as BestBank in Georgia, will close 107 branches in retail stores after the company closed by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency on Friday.More >
