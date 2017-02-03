Police: Man in custody after fatal shooting at Clayton County hotel

Police say a man accused of shooting and killing another man at a hotel in Clayton County is already in custody.

Taboris Clemons is accused of going into the hotel room of Wayne Powell Jr. and shooting him in the chest after an argument.

The incident occurred at the Magnolia Hotel and Suites on Thanksgiving Day.

Police say after they identified Clemons as the alleged shooter, they discovered that he was already in the Henry County Jail. Police say he was arrested on Jan. 13 during a traffic stop in Henry County after allegedly driving with a suspended license, being in the possession of cocaine, trafficking and trying to elude authorities.

A spokesperson with Clayton County police said a murder warrant was served to Clemons at the Henry County Jail.

