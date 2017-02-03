Falcons owner eager to bust a move at the Super Bowl

By PAUL NEWBERRY

Arthur Blank hopes to bust a move at the Super Bowl.

The Atlanta Falcons' 74-year-old owner said he's ready to dance again if his team wins its first championship, having already created quite a stir with his moves after the NFC title game.

"I never thought my dance moves would get the kind of exposure they have," Blank said Friday, two days before the Falcons take on the New England Patriots. "People have been very patient with that. It looks more like chicken flapping to me, but it's great. Just shared joy."

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/_N5AkVm87O4" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

Blank said he's got nothing planned for the post-game ceremony if the Falcons win.

He'll just wing it.

"If I had to prescribe what a dance looked like, it wouldn't look good," Blank quipped. "Dances of emotion and joy are the best, just being spontaneous. I hope to have that opportunity again on Sunday."

When he walked into the room for his 20-minute session with the media, Blank was busy looking at his cell phone.

"I'm just reading a text from our coach," he said, referring to Dan Quinn. "All's well."

While the Falcons have never won a championship in their 51-year history, Blank already is talking about taking his team to an even higher level.

He wants Atlanta to be viewed as one of the premier franchises in the league, not just a one-year wonder.

"It's not an ending of a journey for us," Blnak said. "You raise the bar and you've got to continue to fight to stay up there. That's true in the world of business, and it's true in world of sports as well.

"You've got to work just as hard to stay up there, maybe even harder."

But Blank doesn't want to look too far ahead. After all, the city of Atlanta has only one major sports championship on its record, the Braves' World Series title in 1995.

"The city is on fire," Blank said, before catching himself. "Not a literal fire the way it was back during the Civil War days, but it is on fire. You can see the emotions and passions of our fans and everybody connected to our city."



Copyright 2017 Associated Press. All rights reserved.